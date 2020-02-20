TDOT: Snow, ice reported on multiple Tri-Cities highways

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Transportation is warning drivers of icy conditions in Northeast Tennessee.
According to tweets from TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi, patches of snow and ice have been found on State Route 34 in Johnson County.
The areas specified by TDOT in Johnson County are between Tom Wright Road and Corner Road.
In Sullivan County, drivers are warned of dangerous conditions along State Route 394 between SR 1 and Interstate 81.
Carter County has also had reports of icy conditions along SR 143 near the North Carolina and Tennessee State Line.