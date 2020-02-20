Breaking News
SCSO: Investigation into missing 15-month-old began Tuesday after alert from DCS
1  of  19
Closings & Delays
Ashley Academy Boys & Girls Club of Greater Kingsport Bristol, TN Schools Caldwell County, NC Schools Central Baptist Preschool Cocke County, TN Schools Elizabethton City Schools First Christian Preschool Gate City Christian Greene County, TN Schools Greeneville City Schools Hawkins County, TN Schools Johnson City Defensive Driving School Johnson City, TN Schools Lee County, VA Schools Providence Academy Rogersville City School Tri-Cities Christian School Wesley Memorial Preschool

TDOT: Snow, ice reported on multiple Tri-Cities highways

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
icy roads_99127

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Transportation is warning drivers of icy conditions in Northeast Tennessee.

According to tweets from TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi, patches of snow and ice have been found on State Route 34 in Johnson County.

The areas specified by TDOT in Johnson County are between Tom Wright Road and Corner Road.

In Sullivan County, drivers are warned of dangerous conditions along State Route 394 between SR 1 and Interstate 81.

Carter County has also had reports of icy conditions along SR 143 near the North Carolina and Tennessee State Line.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss