TDOT: Snow, ice reported on multiple Tri-Cities highways

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Transportation is warning drivers of icy conditions in Northeast Tennessee.

According to tweets from TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi, patches of snow and ice have been found on State Route 34 in Johnson County.

Patches of snow and ice reported on SR 34 between Tom Wright Road and Corner Road in Johnson County. — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) February 20, 2020

The areas specified by TDOT in Johnson County are between Tom Wright Road and Corner Road.

In Sullivan County, drivers are warned of dangerous conditions along State Route 394 between SR 1 and Interstate 81.

Patches of snow and ice reported on SR 394 between SR 1 and I-81 in Sullivan County. — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) February 20, 2020

Carter County has also had reports of icy conditions along SR 143 near the North Carolina and Tennessee State Line.