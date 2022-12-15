SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Motorists should expect delays Thursday morning as a single-vehicle crash on I-81 northbound near the Colonial Heights exit closed all lanes.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) SmartWay map indicates that the crash occurred near mile marker 59 at 7:14 a.m., blocking both lanes and shoulders and closing the nearby exit ramp.

Possible injuries are unknown at this time.

News Channel 11 reached out to authorities for more details. This is a developing story; stay updated on-air and online at WJHL.com.