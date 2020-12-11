TDOT: Single-vehicle crash blocks lane, exit ramp on I-26 East at Gray exit

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A single-vehicle crash in Washington County is affecting traffic on Interstate 26 Eastbound.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay Traffic Map, the crash at Exit 13 was reported at 7:09 a.m. on Friday.

The right lane of I-26 East is blocked, along with the exit ramp and right shoulder.

Washington County Emergency Communications said that as of 8:10 a.m., no injuries had been reported at the crash.

TDOT has not estimated a time that the crash will be cleared.