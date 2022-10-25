JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Work on a bridge along Highway 11E in Johnson City will not be completed by its original projected date.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) reported in late September that the work on William Devault Bridge near Winged Deer Park was entering Phase 2, which included repairing concrete and making replacements.

In September, TDOT Community Relations Officer Mark Nagi said the projected completion date was Oct. 26.

On Tuesday, Nagi said the bridge work will not be completed in October. The work is now expected to last into mid-November.

At that point, Nagi said drivers will “experience temporary day time closures as paving and pavement placement will complete the project.”