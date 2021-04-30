TDOT: Rolling roadblock on I-26 East to impact traffic in Carter, Unicoi Co. Monday night

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Transportation has announced that a rolling roadblock has been scheduled to take place on Interstate 26 East next week.

According to a release from TDOT, the roadblock will start at 11 p.m. Monday at Exit 27 in Carter County.

Traffic will be slowed to 15mph to allow crews to switch traffic control devices at the worksite on the I-26 bridges over Pinnacle Road near Exit 34 (Tinker Road) in Unicoi County. This rolling roadblock is expected to be complete by 11:30 p.m. — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) April 30, 2021

TDOT estimates the rolling roadblock will be complete by 11:30 p.m.

Drivers are asked to be extremely cautious in the area during work.