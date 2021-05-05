TDOT: Rolling roadblock on I-26 East in Carter, Unico Co. to take place Thursday afternoon

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A rolling roadblock on Interstate 26 in Carter and Unicoi Counties has been rescheduled for Thursday, May 6.

According to a release from the Tennessee Department of Transportation, the roadblock will start at 3 p.m. at Exit 27 (Okolona Road) in Carter County.

TDOT reports that while the roadblock is in effect, traffic will be slowed to 15 mph so crews can switch traffic control devices on bridges over Pinnacle Road near Exit 34 in Unicoi County.

Motorists traveling on I-26 East in Carter and Unicoi Counties should be aware of an upcoming rolling roadblock that will have an impact on traffic in this area. Beginning at 3 p.m. tomorrow, May 6, a rolling roadblock will start at Exit 27 (Okolona Road) in Carter County. — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) May 5, 2021

The rolling roadblock should be finished by 3:30 p.m., according to TDOT.

The operation was scheduled for earlier this week, but it was delayed due to weather.