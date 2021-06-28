TDOT: Rockslide repair to begin on State Route 70 in Hawkins County

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Road crews will begin work on State Route 70 in Hawkins County starting Monday, June 28.

According to a release from the Tennessee Department of Transportation, the route will be closed to traffic at LM 16.20 while crews “remove an outcropping of rock that is currently impacting the travel way.”

The work to repair the roadway is expected to be completed by Thursday, July 15.

Crews elected to wait to begin repairs until summer so the impact to school traffic would be lessened.

“The closure is required to ensure the safety of the motoring public while scaling and trimming of overhead rock is performed,” the release states.

TDOT provided the following information to get drivers to Kyle’s Ford Highway 11W and from Kyle’s Ford to Rogerville:

Traveling Westbound on US11W, turn right onto S.R. TN-31 N for approximately 17 miles. Turn left onto S.R. TN-31 N/S.R. TN-66 N for 0.1 miles. Continue to S.R. TN-33 N for approximately 12.4 miles. Turn right onto S.R. TN-33 North/S.R. TN-70 South for 0.1 miles. Turn left onto S.R. TN-33 North.

Traveling Eastbound on US11W, turn left onto S.R. TN-31 North for approximately 17 miles. Turn left onto S.R. TN-31 North/S.R. TN-66 North for 0.1 miles. Continue onto S.R. TN-33 North for approximately 12.4 miles. Turn right onto S.R. TN-33 North/S.R. TN-70 South for 0.1 miles. Turn left onto S.R. TN-33 North.