TDOT: Roads between interchange ramps at Exit 17 on I-26 to be closed starting Friday night

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Transportation is warning drivers in Washington County of an upcoming road closure starting this week.

According to traffic alert from TDOT, State Route 354 (Boones Creek Road) will be closed to drivers between the interchange ramps starting at 10 p.m. Friday.

Motorists traveling on State Route 354 (Boones Creek Road) near Exit 17 on I-26 in Washington County should be aware of an upcoming road closure that will have an affect on traffic. — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) March 17, 2021

The area under the interstate bridges will be closed until 6 a.m. on Monday, March 22.

After Monday morning, one lane will be open in either direction.

Photo courtesy of TDOT

TDOT reports the work being done in the area “will be the final configuration for this project.”

The release says businesses on both sides of the interchange will be accessible.

Signage reminding drivers of the closure will be posted. The work is contingent on weather.