KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) is closing one lane of Memorial Boulevard (State Route 126) in Kingsport from Tuesday until Friday to complete construction activities.

A release from TDOT said crews will be performing slope stabilization on Memorial Blvd., resulting in the closure of the right lane between Kite Street and Beverly Hill Street. The lane closure will occur daily from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. and TDOT said flaggers will be in place “to direct trucks moving in and out of the work zone.”

TDOT reminds drivers to be patient, use caution and observe construction zone speed limits if they’re unable to avoid the area. The work is expected to be completed on or before Friday, according to the release.