TDOT: Road project in Bristol to start 2023

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – A new roadway project for Bristol, Tennessee, could start as early as 2023.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, the project from us 11-E near Bristol Motor Speedway to U.S. 11-W near Pinnacle Parkway could get started as early as 2023.

TDOT says the project includes widening Bethel Drive, Carden Hollow Road and Walnut Hill Road to 12-foot lanes and 10-foot shoulders. The project also calls for widening lanes and shoulders for Exide Drive and TN State Route 126.