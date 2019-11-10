TDOT: Road project in Bristol to start 2023

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:
PINNACLE_61945

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – A new roadway project for Bristol, Tennessee, could start as early as 2023.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, the project from us 11-E near Bristol Motor Speedway to U.S. 11-W near Pinnacle Parkway could get started as early as 2023.

TDOT says the project includes widening Bethel Drive, Carden Hollow Road and Walnut Hill Road to 12-foot lanes and 10-foot shoulders. The project also calls for widening lanes and shoulders for Exide Drive and TN State Route 126.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss