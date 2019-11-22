TDOT: Right-of-way work for Elizabethton road project now underway

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A longtime road project in Elizabethton is now getting the green light from the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi said right-of-way work is now underway, including the demolition of a Shell gas station on 101 E. Elk Ave.

Nagi says the specifics of the project include resurfacing and restriping the existing five-lane section, reconstructing the four-lane section to five, adding a curb and gutter section, a sidewalk portion and reconfiguring North Roan Street and East Elk Avenue.

The overall project is four miles in length and will go from State Route 67 (US 321) to State Route 37 (US – 19E) — estimated to go from Grindstaff Motors to Food City.

Nagi says construction on the project is expected to start next summer and is being funded by the IMPROVE Act.