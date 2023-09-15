ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – A portion of Highway 91 in Elizabethton will continue to see slowed traffic as work continues, according to city officials and the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT).

On Tuesday, the City of Elizabethton posted to social media saying TDOT had initially informed the city that 30-mile-per-hour signs along the highway corridor between the G Street and Mill Street intersections would be taken down. However, city officials stated Tuesday that a TDOT representative later informed them that those plans had changed and the signs would remain in place while work continued.

“Although the signs indicate that the speed limit will be 30 mph, that still is only temporary as the signs are being left up until the Highway 91 Project is completed, which according to [the TDOT representative] could be in the Spring of 2024,” the city wrote in a social media post.

TDOT informed the city that pavement markings needed to be added to the resurfaced part of the corridor before the signs could come down, and the department was still waiting for the paving portion of the project to be complete, according to the post.

“The City has done all it can do in regard to getting the speed limit signs changed,” Elizabethton Engineering Manager Matthew Balogh stated in the post. Balogh informed any Elizabethton residents with questions or concerns to reach out to TDOT.

On Thursday, TDOT provided a response to the post to News Channel 11. TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi said the department did receive a request from the City to see if the signs could be removed and, at the time of receiving that request, felt it would be appropriate to do so.

However, Nagi said TDOT felt the signs could be taken down because the highway project was “on hold” at the time. According to Nagi, before crews began to take the signs down, “final plans were received and TDOT and the contractor were able to start preparing for the resumption of work.”

Nagi said TDOT believed it would be in the public’s best interest to keep the speed reduction in place since crews would again be back in the road earlier than expected, and the speed requirements would have only briefly changed.

According to Nagi, TDOT crews are set to start pavement marking on Wednesday, Sept. 20. Those markings include stop bars and turn arrows throughout the Highway 91 corridor. Nagi said keeping the speed down in that area will help ensure worker safety.

TDOT’s full response can be read below: