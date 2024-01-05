WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) is taking precautions ahead of possible winter weather.

TDOT announced Friday that roads in the higher elevations of Northeast Tennessee were pre-treated due to the possibility of dangerous driving conditions.

TDOT Community Relations Officer Mark Nagi stated crews also have trucks loaded and prepared to respond throughout the region Friday and Saturday if needed.

Storm Team 11 predicts an 80% chance of rain for the Tri-Cities Friday night and chances of freezing rain, snow and sleet in parts of Western North Carolina and Southwest Virginia. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for those areas surrounding Northeast Tennessee, with a chance for a small amount of accumulation.

In Virginia, state police urged caution for drivers along Interstate 81 Friday and Saturday due to the likelihood of a winter storm.