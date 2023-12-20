Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect a report from Tennessee Highway Patrol.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A portion of Interstate 26 in Sullivan County closed for three hours on Wednesday after a vehicle allegedly hit a utility pole, causing several downed power lines, police report.

According to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), power lines were found across the eastbound lanes of I-26 near mile marker six around 6:40 a.m.

Upon arrival, THP Troopers were able to clear the initial lines off the interstate. Additional lines were reportedly hanging down approximately 13 feet above the road.

Due to safety concerns, a portion of I-26 was closed until utility crews were able to remove the remaining lines, THP said.

“It appears a commercial vehicle traveling east, overheight, struck the lines and caused a utility pole on the westbound side of I-26 to snap and lower the lines across the interstate,” THP said in the report.

The vehicle responsible for striking the pole and lines never stopped, according to THP.