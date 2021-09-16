TDOT: Pedestrian killed in Unicoi Co. crash Thursday

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Traffic on State Route 173 in Unicoi County was impacted at Old Mountain Road due to a fatal crash.

According to Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Mark Nagi, the route was closed after a pedestrian was killed in a crash.

The TDOT SmartWay Traffic Map reports the single-vehicle crash occurred at 1:39 p.m.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is investigating the crash. More details are expected to be released from THP on Friday.

No further details have been released.

This is a developing story, News Channel 11 will have more details as they arrive.

