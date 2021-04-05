TDOT: Paving operations on Hwy. 19E in Carter Co. starting Monday

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Transportation is warning drivers in Carter County about paving operations starting Monday that will impact traffic.

According to a release from TDOT, “Tiger Creek Road will be closed to traffic as crews will be working at its intersection with State Route 37/US 19E.”

TDOT reports one southbound lane of U.S. 19E will be closed.

TDOT expects Tiger Creek Road to reopen by Friday, April 23, and all southbound lanes on U.S. 19E should be back open by April 30.

The operations are expected to be completed by Friday, April 30, depending on weather.