TDOT: Patches of snow and ice reported on multiple Tri-Cities roadways

Local

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Transportation is warning drivers of snow and ice in our region on Thursday morning.

According to TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi, patches of snow and ice have been reported on roads in Carter, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington County.

You can keep track of traffic using the TDOT SmartWay Traffic Map by clicking here.

You can also view the current weather conditions and plan ahead by using Storm Team 11’s Interactive Radar.

