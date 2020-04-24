TDOT: Part of State Route 91 in Carter Co. to be closed until May 16 for slide repair project

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A portion of State Route 91 in Carter County will be closed for several weeks for a slide repair project, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

The project will start on Monday between Laurel Hollow Road and the Johnson County line.

Signage to redirect drivers will be placed around the work zone, according to TDOT.

TDOT says drivers should use US 19E, SR 67 and US 421 as detours for the next few weeks.

The portion of the road is expected to be closed until Saturday, May 16, depending on weather.