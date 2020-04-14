TDOT: Part of State Route 36 in Unicoi County washed away due to flooding

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Flooding in Unicoi County on Monday led to part of a highway being washed away, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

According to the TDOT SmartWay Traffic Map, the incident was reported at 7:35 a.m. on Monday on State Route 36 between Tilson Mountain Road and Gilbert Road.

The scene is expected to be cleared by 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi told News Channel 11 that the portion of the road was washed away during flooding, and TDOT is attempting to get a status update on the road.

Both east and westbound traffic is being diverted to alternate routes.