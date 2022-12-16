BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — An overturned vehicle on I-81 N in Blountville Friday afternoon closed the northbound lanes, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT).

TDOT reported the incident at 2:06 p.m. near mile marker 71. The agency’s live SmartWay map reports congestion in the area in both the northbound and southbound lanes.

As of 3:33 p.m., the scene was clear and lanes were open.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) informed News Channel 11 that troopers responded to the scene of the crash. A THP spokesperson said a driver was life-flighted to the Johnson City Medical Center.

The THP reports that the crash involved one vehicle that rolled over, resulting in injuries. No one aside from the driver was in the vehicle at the time.

No further details are readily available at this time. News Channel 11 will update this story.