TDOT: Overturned vehicle on I-26 West causing delays, minor injuries reported

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An overturned vehicle on Interstate 26 West is affecting traffic Wednesday morning.

Washington County Emergency Communications told News Channel 11 that the crash was first reported at 8:57 a.m.

The crash occurred near mile marker 11 on I-26, between Exits 10 and 13.

Dispatchers said minor injuries were reported at the crash. Crews are still on the scene as of 9:15 a.m.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay Traffic Map says that westbound traffic is affected with the left lane blocked.

TDOT estimates the crash should be cleared by 10:15 a.m.

The Johnson City Police Department is at the scene of the crash and will be investigating.

News Channel 11 has a crew on the way to the scene of the crash.