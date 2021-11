GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A vehicle overturned on Highway 11E just south of Bulls Gap on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT).

The TDOT SmartWay Traffic Map reports that the vehicle overturned at the intersection of the highway and Tom White Hollow Road and Stone Mountain Road around 2:27 p.m.

As of 3:11 p.m., southbound lanes of the highway are closed.

News Channel 11 has reached out to the Tennessee Highway Patrol for more information.