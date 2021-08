WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An overturned vehicle on Interstate 26 Westbound is causing traffic delays Wednesday evening.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay Traffic Map, the multivehicle crash occurred at mile marker 13 near the Gray exit.

TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi tweeted that an overturned vehicle was causing the lane closure.

I-26 West is closed at MM 13 in Washington County due to an overturned vehicle. pic.twitter.com/i4sFwO4IaA — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) August 4, 2021

The traffic map states the crash was reported around 5:02 p.m.

The right lane and shoulder are blocked as of 6:02 p.m.