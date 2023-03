WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An overturned vehicle crash previously caused delays on I-26 in Washington County Friday morning, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT).

As of 8:50 a.m., TDOT’s SmartWay map shows all lanes are reopened and no traffic delays are in place. The previous crash happened on I-26 at mile marker 11.2 near Gray.

According to the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), no injuries were reported in the crash.