WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An overturned vehicle is causing heavy traffic delays on I-26 in Johnson City, the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) reported on Thursday.

As of 8 a.m., TDOT’s SmartWay map shows delays near mile marker 21.8 on I-26 in Washington County. The eastbound left lane and left shoulder are currently blocked and traffic is backed up to mile marker 18.

This story is currently developing. Stay tuned on-air and online for updates.