WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An overturned tractor-trailer caused delays Tuesday morning and afternoon on I-26 near Gray, the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) reported.

According to TDOT’s SmartWay map, the left lanes on I-26 East and West were blocked near mile marker 16. However, as of 2:15 p.m., the map showed traffic was flowing again in the area.

Motorists had been asked to use caution in the area. The crash was first reported around 9:30 a.m.