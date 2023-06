SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An overturned tractor-trailer has backed up traffic on Interstate 26 West Friday afternoon.

According to the Tennesee Department of Transportation (TDOT) SmartWay Traffic Map, the vehicle overturned at the I-26/I-81 interchange in Sullivan County. It was reported to TDOT at 2:04 p.m.

As of 3 p.m., the left lane and shoulder were closed on I-26 West.

Traffic was also backed up to mile marker 12 near the Gray exit as of 3 p.m., the traffic map showed.