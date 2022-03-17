SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An overturned tractor-trailer has closed an exit ramp at the Interstate 26/81 interchange Thursday afternoon.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) SmartWay Traffic Map, the overturned vehicle has closed traffic heading off I-26 East onto I-81 North. The incident was reported at 2:15 p.m.

The Kingsport Police Department issued a traffic alert shortly after 2 p.m. and reported injuries at the crash. Drivers have been asked to seek alternate routes.

The Kingsport Fire Department and Kingsport Lifesaving Crew are on the scene.

You can check updates on traffic by visiting the SmartWay map.