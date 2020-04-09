TDOT: Old State Route 34 closed at Conklin Road for ‘unscheduled utility work’

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Transportation reports that north and southbound traffic on Old State Route 34 in Washington County is closed at Conklin Road.

TDOT says “unscheduled utility work” is the cause of the closure on its SmartWay Traffic Map.

News Channel 11 has a crew on the scene of the work, attempting to learn more about what has caused the closure.

Crews were called for the work at 4:14 a.m. and estimate it will be cleared by 10 a.m.

Washington County Emergency Communications said crews are still on the scene, but would not give any further details.

Photo: TDOT

Both north and southbound lanes are closed, according to TDOT.

You can view the closure on the TDOT SmartWay Traffic Map by clicking here.

News Channel 11 has reached out to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Highway Patrol for details.