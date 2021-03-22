TDOT: New traffic pattern now open at Boones Creek interchange

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation says the new traffic pattern at the Interstate 26-Boones Creek Road interchange is now open.
According to TDOT, work continues on the interchange project, but the new traffic alignment opened Monday morning.
The new diverging diamond interchange involves a crisscross design that allows two directions of traffic to temporarily cross to opposite sides of the roadway before crossing back.
The goal of the new design is to improve safety and alleviate traffic congestion.
Watch the video above for a demonstration of the traffic flow.
For more information about the Boones Creek interchange project, visit TDOT’s website.