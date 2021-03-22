TDOT: New traffic pattern now open at Boones Creek interchange

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation says the new traffic pattern at the Interstate 26-Boones Creek Road interchange is now open.

According to TDOT, work continues on the interchange project, but the new traffic alignment opened Monday morning.

The new diverging diamond interchange involves a crisscross design that allows two directions of traffic to temporarily cross to opposite sides of the roadway before crossing back.

Work continues on the I-26 Exit 17 (SR 354/Boones Creek Road) Diverging Diamond Interchange project in Washington County. The new traffic alignment opened this morning. Here’s how to get where you need to go! https://t.co/fVDQ9Chern — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) March 22, 2021

The goal of the new design is to improve safety and alleviate traffic congestion.

Watch the video above for a demonstration of the traffic flow.

For more information about the Boones Creek interchange project, visit TDOT’s website.