TDOT: Mutli-vehicle crash closes left lane of I-26 East in Washington County near Eastern Star Road

Photo: TDOT

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 26 East has closed the left lane.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, the crash was reported at 7:43 a.m. at mile marker 10 near Eastern Star Road.

TDOT estimates the crash will be cleared by 10 a.m.

Washington County Dispatch told News Channel 11 that EMS had been sent to the crash but no injuries were reported as of 8:15 a.m.

Photo: TDOT

You can track the traffic in the area by checking TDOT’s SmartWay Traffic map by clicking here.

Westbound traffic is unaffected, according to TDOT.

