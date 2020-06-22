TDOT: Multiple crashes close portion of State Route 93 in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Multiple crashes on State Route 93 have closed the roadway in Greene County, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

According to TDOT’s SmartWay Traffic Map, multiple crashes have been reported between Smith Mill Road and Oss Williams Road at 12:35 p.m.

TDOT estimates the crashes will be cleared by 3 p.m.

Both eastbound and westbound traffic lanes are affected with both roadways closed.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is on the scene of the crashes.

