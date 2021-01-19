TDOT: Interstate 26 cleared after multi-vehicle crash with injuries

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A multi-vehicle crash with injuries closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 26 Tuesday morning.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay Traffic Map, the crash occurred at Mile Marker 6 near the Rock Springs Road exit.

I-26 W in Sullivan Co Crash Multiple Vehicles at MM 6 at 6:36 AM 1/19 est clear by 7:30 AM 1/19 (ET — Interstate 26 (@TNinterstate26) January 19, 2021

The scene was cleared around 7:10 a.m.

The Kingsport Police Department issued a traffic alert with the following statement: