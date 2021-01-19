TDOT: Interstate 26 cleared after multi-vehicle crash with injuries

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A multi-vehicle crash with injuries closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 26 Tuesday morning.
According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay Traffic Map, the crash occurred at Mile Marker 6 near the Rock Springs Road exit.
The scene was cleared around 7:10 a.m.
The Kingsport Police Department issued a traffic alert with the following statement:
On 01/19/2021 at 06:05 AM a crash with injuries that could possibly create traffic congestion has been reported in the area of Mile Marker 6 – Interstate 26. Motorists should consider an alternate route to avoid potential delays. Anyone already in the area is asked to be patient, use caution, and obey all traffic instructions.Kingsport Police Department