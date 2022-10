SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A crash involving 12 cars on I-26 westbound closed both lanes Monday morning, according to the Kingsport Police Department (KPD). The incident resulted from a four-vehicle collision.

The multi-vehicle crash occurred near the I-81 interchange heading toward Kingsport.

The KPD responded to the initial crashes at 7:30 a.m.

As of 9:30 a.m., both lanes had reopened, but congestion is still reported in the area.