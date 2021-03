GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 Southbound is causing delays in Greene County Wednesday morning.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay Traffic Map, the crash occurred near Exit 23 around 7:40 a.m.

The left lane and left shoulder of I-81 South were blocked.

TDOT reports the crash should be cleared by roughly 8:45 a.m.

News Channel 11 has reached out to the Tennessee Highway Patrol for more information.