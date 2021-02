GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A multi-vehicle crash in Greene County is causing delays on Interstate 81 Southbound.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay Traffic Map, the crash occurred at mile marker 37.4 at 1:28 p.m. Tuesday.

I-81 Southbound in Greene MultiVehicle Crash at MM 37.4 at 12:28 PM 2/9 — Interstate 81 (@TNinterstate81) February 9, 2021

TDOT reports the right lane and right shoulder of I-81 South is blocked.

TDOT has not estimated a time for the crash to be cleared.