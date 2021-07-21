TDOT: Multi-vehicle crash on I-81 in Greene County closes right lane

Photo: Tennessee Department of Transportation

GREENE COUNTY, TN  —  A multi-vehicle crash has closed a portion of southbound Interstate 81 in Greene County and left crews cleaning up the spilled cargo from a tractor-trailer.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay Traffic Map, the crash happened shortly after 1 a.m. near mile marker 42.

The southbound right lane and shoulder remain closed as of 9 a.m.

According to a tweet from TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi, the crash involved a commercial vehicle. Crews were still cleaning up the spilled cargo as of 8:12 a.m.

TDOT has not provided a time that the crash is expected to be cleared.

