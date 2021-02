WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 26 is causing delays in the eastbound lanes Wednesday morning.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay Traffic Map, the crash was reported at 6:42 a.m. at mile marker 11.

The right lane of I-26 East is block, as well as the right shoulder.

TDOT has not estimated a time that the crash will be cleared yet.