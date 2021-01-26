TDOT: Multi-vehicle crash in Sullivan Co. blocks northbound lanes on Interstate 81

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A crash in Sullivan County has blocked all northbound lanes on Interstate 81 Tuesday morning.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay Traffic Map, the crash was reported at mile marker 67 along I-81 North.

I-81 Northbound in Sullivan MultiVehicle Crash at MM 67 at 6:27 AM 1/26 — Interstate 81 (@TNinterstate81) January 26, 2021

The crash was reported at 7:27 a.m.

TDOT report all northbound lanes are blocked, as well as the left and right shoulder as of 7:35 a.m.

Traffic is backed up past the Highway 126 exit near Central High School.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol told News Channel 11 they are on the scene and investigating the crash.

TDOT has not estimated a time that the crash will be cleared.