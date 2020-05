GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A crash on Interstate 81 has closed a northbound lane in Greene County Thursday morning.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s SmartWay Traffic Map, the crash occurred at mile marker 44 at 6:46 a.m.

I-81 N in Greene Co Crash Multiple Vehicles at MM 44 at 6:46 AM 5/7 est clear by 8:00 AM 5/7 (ET — Interstate 81 (@TNinterstate81) May 7, 2020

TDOT estimates the multi-vehicle crash will be cleared by 8 a.m.

The right lane of I-81 North is blocked. All southbound lanes are open.