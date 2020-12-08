TDOT: Multi-vehicle crash closes State Route 93 in Sullivan County

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A multi-vehicle crash in Sullivan County has closed State Route 93 completely on Tuesday.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay Traffic Map, the crash was reported at 11:50 a.m. near Murrell Road.

A multi-vehicle crash has closed SR 93 at Murrell Road in Sullivan County. pic.twitter.com/6yGRcMxCbG — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) December 8, 2020

Both north and southbound traffic is affected as the roadway is completely closed.

TDOT estimates the scene will be cleared by 2 p.m.

The site of the crash is between Kingsport and Fall Branch.