TDOT: Multi-vehicle crash closes State Route 93 in Sullivan County

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A multi-vehicle crash in Sullivan County has closed State Route 93 completely on Tuesday.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay Traffic Map, the crash was reported at 11:50 a.m. near Murrell Road.

Both north and southbound traffic is affected as the roadway is completely closed.

TDOT estimates the scene will be cleared by 2 p.m.

The site of the crash is between Kingsport and Fall Branch.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss