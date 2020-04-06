THP: 21-year-old motorcyclist transported to hospital after State Route 67 crash in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – UPDATE – A 21-year-old was transported to the hospital after a motorcycle crash on State Route 67 in Johnson County on Monday.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Preston Benfield, 21, of Roan Mountain, was traveling east on State Route 67 near Slabtown Road around noon.

Benfield was on a 1997 Harley Davidson with a 23-year-old passenger at the time of the crash.

Another vehicle was stopped in the traffic lane on SR 67, waiting for traffic to pass.

Benfield saw the stopped vehicle and applied the brakes. Benfield then lost control, causing the motorcycle to turn over and land in the ditch on its side.

The passenger was not injured.

Both Benfield and the passenger were wearing helmets.