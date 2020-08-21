TDOT: Multi-vehicle crash closes lane on Interstate 81 South in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 South in Greene County is causing traffic delays on Friday morning.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay Traffic Map, the crash occurred near mile marker 19 on I-81 South in Greene County.

I-81 S in Greene Co Crash Multiple Vehicles at MM 19 at 7:29 AM 8/21 est clear by 8:30 AM 8/21 (ET — Interstate 81 (@TNinterstate81) August 21, 2020

TDOT says the crash was reported at 7:29 a.m. and is expected to be cleared by 8:30 a.m.

The crash has closed the left southbound lane, according to TDOT.

The crash is not affecting northbound traffic on the interstate.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is providing information on the crash. News Channel 11 has reached out to THP for more information.