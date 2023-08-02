GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A driver is facing several charges after a crash closed a portion of Interstate 81 in Greene County Wednesday morning.

A crash report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) states that a Kia Soul and a Ford F-350 were both heading south on I-81 near mile marker 18 when the Kia failed to keep its lane and hit the Ford.

According to the THP, both vehicles lost control, and the Kia went through the median and came to rest in a ditch on the northbound side of the interstate. The Ford came to rest on the right side of the southbound lanes, and the highway patrol reported it lost its load during the crash.

The driver of the Kia and a two-year-old passenger were both injured in the crash, the THP reports. According to the report, the two-year-old was not properly restrained at the time of the crash.

The driver and passenger in the Ford were not injured.

The driver of the Kia was charged with the following:

Due care

Open container

Child restraint

No insurance

As of 11:30 a.m., the Tennesee Department of Transportation (TDOT) SmartWay map showed traffic was still impacted in the area near mile marker 18. The right southbound lane and right shoulder were still closed, and traffic was backed up for miles.