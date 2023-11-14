JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A multi-vehicle crash in Johnson City has closed lanes on Interstate 26 East Tuesday.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT), the crash occurred near mile marker 21 between the Unaka Avenue and North Roan Street exits.

The TDOT SmartWay Map states the crash was reported to the department at 11:55 a.m.

As of 12:20 p.m., both eastbound lanes were closed and traffic was backed up on both sides of the interstate. Eastbound lanes were backed up to the State of Franklin exit as of 12:20 p.m.