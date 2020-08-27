TDOT: Left lane closed on Interstate 81 North in Sullivan Co. after crash

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A crash on Interstate 81 in Sullivan County has closed a northbound lane Thursday afternoon.
According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s SmartWay Traffic Map, the crash was reported at 11:59 a.m. near mile marker 58.
The left lane of I-81 North is blocked, causing delays.
Southbound traffic is unaffected.
According to TDOT, the scene is estimated to be cleared by 1 p.m.
A second crash was reported shorty after at 12:05 p.m. near mile marker 58.2.
TDOT has not estimated what time the second crash will be cleared.
The Kingsport Police Department is investigating the crash, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.