TDOT: Left lane closed on Interstate 81 North in Sullivan Co. after crash

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A crash on Interstate 81 in Sullivan County has closed a northbound lane Thursday afternoon.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s SmartWay Traffic Map, the crash was reported at 11:59 a.m. near mile marker 58.

The left lane of I-81 North is blocked, causing delays.

Southbound traffic is unaffected.

According to TDOT, the scene is estimated to be cleared by 1 p.m.

A second crash was reported shorty after at 12:05 p.m. near mile marker 58.2.

TDOT has not estimated what time the second crash will be cleared.

The Kingsport Police Department is investigating the crash, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

