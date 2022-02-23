SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Drivers in Sullivan County near the Tennessee/Virginia state line could see delays due to a multi-vehicle crash.
According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay Traffic Map, a crash was reported on State Route 93 in the Northbound lanes at the intersection of Chadwell Road. TDOT reports the crash occurred at 3:46 p.m.
As of 4 p.m., northbound lanes on State Route 93 are closed.
You can check the status of the crash by visiting the traffic map.
Tennessee Highway Patrol say they are on scene and will provide more details later.