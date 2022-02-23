SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Drivers in Sullivan County near the Tennessee/Virginia state line could see delays due to a multi-vehicle crash.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay Traffic Map, a crash was reported on State Route 93 in the Northbound lanes at the intersection of Chadwell Road. TDOT reports the crash occurred at 3:46 p.m.

As of 4 p.m., northbound lanes on State Route 93 are closed.

Photo: TDOT

You can check the status of the crash by visiting the traffic map.

Tennessee Highway Patrol say they are on scene and will provide more details later.