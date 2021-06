CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A crash on Highway 67 in Carter County has led to lane closures.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay Traffic Map, the crash was reported at 12:12 p.m. near Jim Duffield Road.

As of 12:52 p.m., the right westbound lane and right shoulder are blocked.

TDOT reports multiple vehicles were involved in the crash.