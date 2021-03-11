TDOT: Lane & ramp closures at Boones Creek exit on I-26 to impact traffic starting Sunday night

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Drivers on Interstate 26 should be prepared for upcoming road construction at Exit 17 in Washington County, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

According to a traffic alert from TDOT, lane closures on State Route 354 (Boones Creek Road) will begin Sunday, March 14. The closures will begin around 10 p.m. and last through 5 a.m. the following day and continue on that schedule until the work is complete.

TDOT reports the on and off ramps for the interstate will be closed intermittently in both directions during this time.

The traffic alert states detour signage will be in place around the work zone.

The closures will be in effect so crews can “safely lift and connect large overhead signage for final placement,” according to TDOT.

TDOT anticipates all of the work to be complete by Wednesday, March 17. The schedule could vary depending on weather.