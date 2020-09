CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A jack-knifed tractor-trailer is causing delays for drivers on Interstate 26 in Carter County.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, the tractor-trailer is blocking the right lane on I-26 West near mile marker 26.

A jack-knifed tractor-trailer has blocked the right lane on I-26 West at MM 26 in Carter County. pic.twitter.com/qevDEmRM3z — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) September 24, 2020

According to the TDOT SmartWay Traffic Map, the scene is expected to be cleared by 2 p.m.